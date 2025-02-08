Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 442,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 143,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$39.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

