Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 121,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,939. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 762,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 251,156 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

