Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. 68,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.
