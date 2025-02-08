Conning Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

NYSE:IBM opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

