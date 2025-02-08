Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.74 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 231944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,253,000 after purchasing an additional 140,899 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,582,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

