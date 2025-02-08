Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

