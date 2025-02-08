BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,175,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 45,505,387 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 4,202.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

