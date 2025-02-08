Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

