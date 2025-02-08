Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 13.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.