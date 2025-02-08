Apple Inc. (AAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.00. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.