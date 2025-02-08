Apple Inc. (AAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.
Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
Apple Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.00. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
