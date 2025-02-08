Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 54,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,669 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

