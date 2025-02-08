Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Stock Price Down 32.8% – Here’s Why

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 32.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Agile Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.
Agile Group Company Profile
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.