William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Fiserv Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

NYSE FI opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $140.26 and a 1-year high of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

