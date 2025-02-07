Top Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – February 05th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refers to publicly-traded companies that focus on online retail and digital commerce. These companies may include online marketplaces, retailers, payment processors, or logistics providers, and their stock performance is often tied to the growth and success of the ecommerce industry as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,611,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,068,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $820.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,040.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,067.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. 2,179,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

