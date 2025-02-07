Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,107 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $58,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $247.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.