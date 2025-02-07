SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 13.1% – Time to Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.26. 221,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 341,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

