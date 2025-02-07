PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 622,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,888,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,393 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 272,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 67.4% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 713,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

