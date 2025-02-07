PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 622,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,888,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,393 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 272,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 67.4% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 713,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How Alibaba Stock Could Defy Trade Tariffs and Surge Higher
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Walt Disney Company: Don’t Miss This Chance for 75% Upside
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Amazon Could Be the Best Big Tech Investment of Q1
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.