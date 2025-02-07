Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $56.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

