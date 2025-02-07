Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,785 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

