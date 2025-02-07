Keystone Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.