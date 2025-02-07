Keystone Financial Group Inc. Invests $32,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

