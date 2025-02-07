Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,840. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,949.51. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,716. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 7.1 %

BDX opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.03%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

