H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. H World Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,076,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in H World Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

