Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 26,742 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.5% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after acquiring an additional 219,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

MRVL opened at $119.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

