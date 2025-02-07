Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 95 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CLX. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

Clorox stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

