Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,319 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after buying an additional 11,206,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,984,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,959,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,600,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

