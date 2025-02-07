Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.8% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

