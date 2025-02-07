Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

DLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,044. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,227.20. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

