Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $3,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 381,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI stock opened at $369.22 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.23 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $2,300,040 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.