Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,015 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,525,022. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.