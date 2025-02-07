Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.