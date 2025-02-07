Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 674,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

