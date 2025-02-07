American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Purchases 103,467 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,467 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after buying an additional 1,869,197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after buying an additional 1,809,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,697,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.