5th Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $300.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average is $285.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

