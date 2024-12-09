Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 30,943 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.39% of Crane NXT worth $172,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 16.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.67 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on CXT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

