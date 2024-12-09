Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 186,160 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $227,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 55.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AL opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

