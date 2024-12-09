Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 359,553 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $246,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,032,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

About IDACORP



IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

