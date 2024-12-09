Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,435 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $200,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 220,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $90.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

