Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 2,025,835 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025,835 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.53% of PACS Group worth $214,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the third quarter worth $4,259,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,970,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $3,997,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PACS Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $11,991,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PACS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $43.92.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

