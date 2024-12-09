Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2,297.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $91.19 and a one year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

