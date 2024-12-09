United Services Automobile Association Sells 6,576 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 204.9% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

