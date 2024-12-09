United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,564 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,352 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 8,313.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Baxter International stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

