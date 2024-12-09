United Services Automobile Association Has $480,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EQT were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 65.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.