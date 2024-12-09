Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.22% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,328 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,680,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKWD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,352,094. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

