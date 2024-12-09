Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

