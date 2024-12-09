TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $990,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TaskUs by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
