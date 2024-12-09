StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.44.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 252.38%.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

