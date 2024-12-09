Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

STKS opened at $3.35 on Monday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 94.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 654,818 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

