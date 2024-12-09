State Street Corp Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $731,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illumina by 361.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 36.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.09 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

