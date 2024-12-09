State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $502,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $245.45 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.52.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

